This year 70 vehicles ranging from 1914 - 1960 were on display at Ollie Robins Oval on Sunday for residents to enjoy. The National Morris Registers Rally is held every two years alternating between Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and NSW. This year, it was Dubbo's turn to host. READ ALSO: The rally, now celebrating it's 23rd year headed to Narromine on Friday to check out the Aviation Museum, before hitting the highway to Yeoval and Wellington on Saturday. Those not in a hurry to head home, made their way to Gilgandra on Monday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/288938dd-aa68-4425-8864-8e4005f21d6a.JPG/r679_99_8256_4380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg