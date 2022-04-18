news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional Council will be sharing in a $30,000 grant to educate residents about using their food organics and garden organics (FOGO) bins more effectively. The grant goes to Dubbo Regional Council along with Mid-Western Regional and Narromine Shire Councils, for projects to increase the proportion of food waste put into the FOGO bins rather than red lid bins. The $30,000 comes from a $240,150 fund which is part of the NSW Environmental Protection Authority's (EPA) Scrap Together FOGO education program. Under the program, residents in 25 local council areas across the state will be armed with the knowledge to become better food waste recyclers. Organics bins are for any kind of food scraps - including meat, fruit and vegetables - as well as garden waste, shredded paper, serviettes, paper towel and old pizza boxes. Head of EPA Organics Amanda Kane said the project would build on a multi-million-dollar investment in kerbside food waste recycling that first started in 2013. "The NSW Government leads the way when it comes to food waste recycling, thanks to the strong support from many NSW councils that already offer food organics and garden organics (FOGO) services to their residents," Ms Kane said. "The new Scrap Together grants, rolling out across 25 council areas, will remind households of the environmental benefits of turning food waste into compost. If past results are anything to go by, the educational campaigns will increase recycling of food waste while reducing what goes into landfill. "Food waste sent to landfill in the red lid bin rots, generating greenhouse gas emissions, whereas in the green lid bin it gets processed into beneficial compost and returned back to the land."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/c4928b95-ecf1-470a-82a0-cc53208d2f38.jpg/r0_188_4000_2448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg