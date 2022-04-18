news, local-news,

Just days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the election, a little-known candidate representing the Informed Medical Options Party, Ben Fox suffered near-death scare after a major heart attack forced him to step back from campaigning. Mr Fox, 42, a former Dubbo College teacher and a chef, talked to the Daily Liberal via email during his recovery after he had been taken to Orange Hospital on Tuesday, April 12. "Unfortunately I had a major heart attack and was taken to Orange hospital for angiogram and received two stents... Although the timing is terrible, I do need to focus on my own health right now and look forward to continuing my campaign as soon as possible," he told the Liberal. "I am sorry for the delay in these answers, I hope you can imagine that I am working at a much slower pace recently." Do you believe the Parkes electorate are inclined to support your independent platform? I am not an independent [as] an endorsed candidate for the IMOP [which] is the original anti-mandate, pro-freedom party established in 2016 by Michael O'Neill. We stand for truth, transparency and accountability in government, something I am convinced the voters of Parkes are also very interested in. How will you bring your life experience into Canberra politics? I have a broad range of life experiences, not only as business owner and family man, but as a worker who also understands diligence, resilience and passion. First hand I've been catapulted into hard times and this gives me empathy and an understanding than many current politicians lack. What are important policy areas you will focus on in the federal parliament? And how is your campaign going? It keeps coming back to truth, transparency and accountability. We need to change the culture of politics shining a light on all its workings. Health choice is a major component of our campaign and will continue to be once elected. Have you been part of a political party? I joined IMOP in early 2019 when I was personally impacted by the no jab no pay/play policy. To think that the government could hold our population to ransom is just unconscionable. Never, but have always been a conservative voter.

