Miss Ezmae books her place in Million Dollar Chase

sport, local-sport,

Forbes trainer Raymond Smith's Miss Ezmae has booked a place in the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals after a big win at Dawson Park on Thursday night. Jumping out of box three, Miss Ezmae ($1.33) raced out to an early lead through the first sector and the front was where she stayed for the rest of the race. Miss Ezmae cruised home to win the 516m race by 12 lengths ahead of David Pringle's Midnight Return ($4.80). The Smith-trained runner will now advance to the semi-finals of the Million Dollar Chase which will be held at Wentworth Park in just under two weeks' time on April 29 before the final on May 7. Following the semi-finals, eight greyhounds will run in the final which is also to be held at Wentworth Park and the winner will take home a $1 million. In the night's other races the winners were shared around. Joshua Board's Spring Elegance took out the second race of the night, the Feral Franky @ Stud 0-2 Win. Jumping out of box seven, Spring Elegance ($4.80) was too good for the rest of the field, getting away to an early lead winning in the end by more than seven lengths. David Duncan's Rhino Miss ($31) finished second narrowly ahead of Downed By Law ($7.50) trained by Paul Britt. Ruby Taro ($2.80) had a close win for trainer Jeanette Foley in the Freemasons Hotel Maiden. Magical Bear won for Pamela Braddon in race four of the night while Amanda Ginn also got herself a win, as did Daniel Foley.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/b236bb49-3b46-4aa6-8748-874d7486b571.jpg/r0_43_960_585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg