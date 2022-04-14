news, local-news,

A quick 20-minute nap by the side of the road could be the difference between life and death for amateur hunters heading bush throughout regional NSW. A new community information campaign is targeting groups who travel long distances in western NSW to go pigging and hunting, urging them to be mindful of the risks of fatigue as they hit the road. Transport for NSW acting director for west Paul Polansky said amateur hunting was a popular pastime for many people living in or travelling to western NSW but warned a weekend away could quickly turn to tragedy if they ignored the need to be well rested before getting behind the wheel. "A typical amateur hunting trip involves two or more people driving out west, hunting until dawn and then driving home," he said. READ ALSO: "They may not camp for the night with passengers saving their sleep until the drive home, often leaving the driver as the only one awake in the vehicle. "Often their only fatigue strategy is swapping drivers but, too often, that strategy is just a recipe for disaster." The new campaign includes fatigue awareness messaging to be posted in service stations and diners across the Central West, electronic message signs along the side of the road on key hunting routes and social media posts featuring people telling their own stories of fatigue-related crashes and near-misses on hunting trips. The campaign is backed up by important messaging for hunters to reduce the risks on their next trip into the bush. "The message to all amateur hunters is - don't lose sleep over your next trip away with your mates," Mr Polansky said. "Don't drive home tired and avoid driving at night or in the early morning when you would normally be asleep. "Always get a good night's sleep before travelling, share the driving on long distances, make sure someone in the car is awake to keep the driver company and plan to take regular breaks to stretch your legs and freshen up. "Most importantly, if you do feel tired pull over in a safe place at the side of the road and take a nap before heading off again. A 15-20 minute sleep can be all it takes to keep you and your mates safe." Figures show that in a five-year period between 2016-2020, driver fatigue was a significant factor in 805 casualty crashes across the western region of NSW. Tragically, 82 people died in those crashes and 444 were seriously injured. Saturday and Sunday were the worst days for fatigue-related crashes while the January, June/July and Easter holiday periods accounted for most of the holiday-related fatigue collisions. The figures also found amateur hunting parties were at a high risk of fatigue-related crashes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/21da7d29-abfd-4878-b5d4-cb286c37f431.jpg/r0_25_600_364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg