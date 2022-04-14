Rothwell's 'uphill battle' for Liberal Democrats Party

news, local-news,

For first time Liberal Democrats Party (LDP) candidate Peter Rothwell, his political debut is a "massive uphill battle" but strength and inspiration come from an outpouring of supporters disappointed with the major parties they claimed had "lost their way." "It's a massive uphill battle but our number one priority is to get John Ruddick in the senate and get that sensible bloc to hold the government to account," the 41-year-old farmer in small town Mendooran southwest of Dubbo said. "I'm not alone [in believing] that a lot of politicians have lost their way. For him [Ruddick] to talk me into running is a compliment." Mr Ruddick, a Sydney businessman and LDP lead senate candidate, is an ex-Liberal Party member who persuaded Mr Rothwell to stand up for Parkes when they met in Wagga Wagga. Ruddick, who once sought to be president of the NSW Liberal Party but lost to current holder, Phillip Ruddock, now Hornsby Shire mayor and former federal Attorney-General, also wrangled with his former party in the High Court over the use of the "Liberal" name by the LDP that strongly stands up for classic liberalism. The court has recently ruled the political party name "Liberal" was exclusive and restricted thus Mr Rothwell said a new name is being discussed to be decided on by members before the next state election. However, the conflict over a political party's name is nothing compared with the question as to how Rothwell can get over the line against their toughest opponents in this order: the sitting popular Nationals Party member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, Labor and four other minor party candidates. "Dare we dream it comes down to a fight between us and the Nationals that they stand up and take notice what we're saying," Mr Rothwell said. When Mr Rothwell agreed to run, he had briefly joined the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party because he wanted "to make a difference" by proactively shaping federal policies that are important for regions to thrive on small business, education, roads and rail infrastructure and lowering taxes. He was also concerned by growing public perception that many politicians "seemed to be there for the wrong reasons." "There's no honesty in politics anymore... All they seem to be interested in is winning votes and keeping their own nests feathered. "I may be naive but I have this vision that federal parliament is a place where all ideas are brought forward and debated and come to great outcomes for all Australians whereas at the moment it revolves around political games. It is daunting but one of my biggest aims was to [get selected to run] for Parkes."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/5f66a13c-10a6-4c8e-b655-809c956a19b8.jpg/r0_263_3600_2297_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg