New stripes: Zebra foal causes cuteness overload and zoo hatches youth course

news, local-news,

Taronga Western Plains Zoo has welcomed an adorable new baby zebra, just in time for the school holidays. The healthy foal arrived on April 3, when keepers were delighted to find that zebra mare, Kijani, had given birth overnight and the baby was already up and moving about under mum's careful protection. Senior Keeper, Roger Brogan, said the colouration of the foal was what keepers call a "foal coat" - brown tinged stripes instead of black, which she will have for around 10-12 months before she gets closer to adult size and it will start to fade away. "It's perfect timing, we have lots of visitors coming through the zoo at this time of year and this foal is just a little extra special thing to see," Mr Brogan said. "Kijani is an experienced mother, she's done it before, she's doing a great job, knows exactly what to do. We came in early the Sunday morning and she had the foal bundled up and tucked away in the back of the exhibit. "Like all babies, the foal has bursts of energy, gets into a bit of mischief and then it's time to sleep, until the next mischief time. "This isn't the usual birthing season for zebra but it has worked out perfectly for our guests to watch them in this lovely Dubbo weather." Zebras have a gestation period of 12-13 months. Taronga Western Plains Zoo is home to 15 zebras across three groups - the breeding herd with the new foal, three individuals on the Savannah and a small bachelor group. Guests can expect to see the little foal suckling from mum, practicing its running and jumping and having naps. Kijani is reportedly a very protective mother, keeping the foal away from the others, and often putting her body in between the calf and the herd. Keeper Anthony Dorian said: "The calf is milk dependent and hasn't yet started grazing. It is most active in the mornings, having short bursts of energy before collapsing into the grass for a nap." In other news at the zoo, a new on-site development program aimed at providing mentoring opportunities and insights into Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture will be offered to students. The program will be delivered to students in Years 8 and 9 thanks to $254,000 in funding from the NSW Government to support a Wiradjuri Country initiative at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. The program will be named the Birrany and Malungan Program, Wiradjuri words for 'young man and young woman'. Minister for Regional Youth and Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin (pictured, right, at the launch) said the program would have young people participate in activities providing training in animal husbandry and care, horticulture and hospitality. "Students can choose a key focus area and work with the Taronga Training Institute to gain a certificate of attainment which can later lead to a qualification in their chosen area," Mr Franklin said. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said: "The Birrany and Malungan program will help initiate clear pathways to employment or further training and help to re-engage students with education to overcome the patterns of disadvantage." Each student will receive a 12-month zoo membership at a discounted rate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/afaeea8d-0fb8-47be-adae-049d3f84d265.png/r8_0_3785_2134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg