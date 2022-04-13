news, local-news,

Drivers who get behind the wheel after drinking will be the focus of this weekend's Easter road safety operation as police across the state prepare for the long weekend. Seven people lost their lives during the Easter long weekend in 2021 and more than 300 people were caught under the influence of alcohol. NSW Police have launched Easter Operation 2022 - a highly visible police traffic operation with a focus on reducing road fatalities and road trauma this holiday weekend. READ ALSO: Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said a significant number of police resources would have a dedicated focus on road safety throughout the five-day operation. "The number of people who blatantly disregarded the road rules last year and put the broader community at risk was unacceptable," he said. "Make no mistake that our police will be out and about this weekend - including on major road networks and on local streets - to catch those doing the wrong thing." In addition to targeting drink driving, police will also have a focus on targeting drivers that are speeding, drug driving, not wearing seatbelts and distracted by mobile phones. Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said everyone had a role to play to help keep the roads safe this Easter long weekend. "We need to remember we've had extremely wet weather over recent weeks, and as the large-scale recovery operation to repair flood-damaged roads is underway, it's crucial that drivers plan ahead for potential road closures and how that may impact on journey times," he said. "It is more important than ever to pay attention, drive to the conditions and be aware of speed limits because we don't want to see families torn apart by the impacts of road accidents." Easter Operation 2022 will begin at 12.01am on Thursday, April 14 and run until 11:59pm on Monday, April 18.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/9cca02ad-13c5-45c4-a0a6-49e3a57b0dae.jpg/r3_0_999_563_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg