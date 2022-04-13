sport, local-sport,

It's been a busy start to the year for Dubbo Greyhound Racing and the trend will continue on Thursday when Dawson Park hosts a big night of racing. Dawson Park will host the TAB Million Dollar Chase Regional final on Thursday, something which has Dubbo Greyhound Racing president Shayne Stiff excited. "Thursday afternoon it's looking like a real, real good program," he said. "We've got our final of our Million Dollar Chase final at Dubbo which has Miss Ezmae in it. "She'll be a short-priced favourite for 'Jack' (Raymond) and Marie Smith. "The club would be honoured to have her as our representative to go down to Wentworth Park even though it is only over 500 metres. "The way she is going she is looking really good." Forbes trainer Raymond Smith has had the luxury of training some of the best racers from around the region in recent years, including Jungle Deuce. READ ALSO: Now, Smith has another star on his hands with Miss Ezmae. The Smith trained racer is coming into Thursday's meeting with three wins from a previous five starts, which makes it easy to see why Stiff is so confident about the Forbes native's chances. Looking at the other chances in the race, Dubbo trainer Charmaine Roberts will have Payton Keeping and Bonnie Keeping run for her. Stiff admitted the club is preparing for a big new couple of weeks with several big events on the horizon. "It was (busy) for the Country Challenge race, then now this and all roads lead to May 21 when we have the Brother Fox again too," he said. "We are getting the preparations ready for that." "It is a busy time but it couldn't be better, at the moment greyhound racing in NSW is thriving." The Country Challenge final had Dawson Park full to the brim with people, who enjoyed a wonderful atmosphere of racing, including a performance from Shannon Noll. Looking ahead to Thursday, Stiff said the club is loving the support they have been receiving from the public, especially in recent months. "The Dubbo club is going real, real good, it's better for participants," he said. "We are getting a lot of support from the local community and a lot of young adults too. "They are coming on those Saturday nights and really enjoying it, which is good. "So hopefully on Thursday being a long weekend this week, we can get a good crowd there. "We've got a band playing from Orange, people might be able to kick the long weekend off with a couple of winners at the Dubbo dogs." Racing at Dawson Park will begin at 2:45pm on Thursday afternoon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/9f84c649-695e-4d39-8ba5-5a48c7f61530.jpg/r3_15_1152_664_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg