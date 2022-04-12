news, local-news,

A study on smart technology use and attitudes in the regions and how smart technology planning should differ between regional areas and the cities was released at Charles Sturt University in Dubbo this week. The report examines smart tech use and consumer rights in Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington, Peak Hill and Gilgandra, with a view to understand where smart tech could be used and for which applications. The report, called 'It Just Works!': Regional and Rural Consumer Understanding of Smart Technologies in North-West New South Wales, was funded by the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network. It shows that regional and rural consumers want 'practical confidence' and technologies that 'just work' and 'do their job'. Researcher and report co-author, Senior Lecturer Dr Holly Randell-Moon from the Charles Sturt School of Indigenous Australian Studies in Dubbo, specialises in community engagement with digital infrastructure and what this means for First Nations regional development. She said she hoped policy-makers would use the results of the report so regional and rural voices could become part of smart planning, and so quality telecommunications, internet and mobile could be seen as regional priorities. "It's great to have ideas for smart planning and smart technology ... but there needs to be infrastructure equality between the regions and the cities," Dr Randall-Moon said. "I hope [policy-makers] will see the ideas that people have for smart technology in the regions." These included smart technology for water and pest control, and using drones for land surveys in First Nations communities. There were even ideas for the application of flying cars in regional areas. "Unlike in the city space, you've got open space for big ideas for smart tech," Dr Randell-Moon said. She said the key finding from the report was the "polarisation in perceptions of telecommunications quality" - participants either assessed quality as 'pretty good actually' or 'ordinary'. Another issue was, though there is high awareness of smart technologies and applications, there is relatively little use. View the report, co-authored by Danielle Hynes, at www.smartregions.csu.domains

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/eed8bd57-a6c6-488a-b89c-9b4ad2b7c778.jpg/r0_155_1809_1177_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg