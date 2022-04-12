news, local-news, news, Dubbo, drive-in, screen, Westview

Talks are taking place in an effort to save the Dubbo Westview Drive-In screen and equipment, operator Jason Yelverton said. The future of the assets became uncertain again after the buyer who was to become their new owner pulled out. Dubbo Westview Drive-In held its final event on April 2, its time coming to an end after the land on which it operated was sold in January. Mr Yelverton said on Monday the announcement that the sale of the screen and other equipment was not proceeding had "started a few conversations" in the past week. "We've sat down and had a yarn with a few people and we're going to do everything we can to try to save the equipment, in terms of the screen, even if we don't have another location locked in," he said. "There's a few people rallying together to try and see what we can do - there's no promises but we're doing all we can. "...there are some promising leads but everything takes time and there's questions that need to go to people within [Dubbo Regional] council and within, different things we need to flesh out. "As well as working to clean up the site, we're also asking those questions and hopefully they're looked upon favourably, because it's such an icon and it would be such a sad thing to see it leave our region." The Daily Liberal's story about the sale of the screen and equipment not proceeding garnered significant levels of interaction when posted to social media. Mr Yelverton is all ears for any potential solutions. "The mayor, Mathew Dickerson mentioned on radio there was an offer from council to see what we could do, in terms of a relocation of the screen or a potential site," he said. "We've emailed him last week and we're just waiting to hear back so we can see what that might look like." The screen measuring 100-foot by 40-foot in imperial units was installed atop of Bourke Hill on the city's western outskirts ahead of the Westview Drive-In's opening in October 1970. When the original drive-in ceased operating in 1984, the screen remained a landmark for more than 30 years. It was ready to go - after a new coat of paint - when the drive-in was revived in 2017.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/f0df8948-f328-4c8d-b507-3714858fa78e.jpg/r4_0_8252_4660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg