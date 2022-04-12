news, local-news,

How did Nosey Bob lose his snoz? This is one of the mysteries to be revealed in a true crime book by Sydney crime fiction writer Dr Rachel Franks - and there's an important Dubbo connection. Another mystery is how Nosey Bob, aka Robert Howard (1832-1906) - the longest-serving executioner for the NSW colony - became a most uncommon hangman. An Uncommon Hangman: The life and deaths of Robert 'Nosey Bob' Howard follows Nosey, a noseless public servant who dispatched 61 men and one woman during his hangman career, including Thomas Newman, the first man hanged at Dubbo Gaol, on May 29, 1877. A heinous felon, Newman had raped and killed 12-year-old Mary Ann McGregor before abandoning her body at the foot of a yellow box tree, by a sheep paddock near Coonabarabran. Newman was tried in Dubbo Circuit Court and found guilty. When facing the execution party, he whispered, 'don't let them hurt me'. Nosey went on to hang six other men at Dubbo Gaol until his retirement in 1904. But according to Dr Franks, Nosey was not a bloodthirsty executioner, as many hangmen are made out, but a normal fellow. "I kept seeing all these damning headlines about how terrible this executioner was. The more I looked, the more I found he was the best hangman we had on the books, but because his term as executioner coincided with really fierce protest against the death penalty, he was used as leverage," Dr Franks said. "This hangman who is noseless, is so easy to cast as a monster." Through her research, Dr Franks ended up forming "a special attachment" to Nosey - and she said Dubbo played a special role in the book and in Nosey's career. "I had set out writing the story as though he was an evil executioner, but I discovered he was ordinary, and he had the worst job in NSW. He was just trying to go about his job and make a living and live his life like the rest of us," Dr Franks said. She said the Old Dubbo Gaol records were "incredibly useful, clear and non-sensationalist" and crucial to her research. "Dubbo would have been a very significant place to Nosey as it was his first place in charge as a senior executioner and the pressure to get it right would have been profound. His very last regional appearance would also have been at Dubbo," Dr Franks said. An Uncommon Hangman: The life and deaths of Robert 'Nosey Bob' Howard is available for pre-order online now, and is released on May 1.

