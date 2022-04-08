Rowing machine donated

news, local-news,

Students at Dubbo College Delroy Campus will be able to improve their fitness and work on their rowing skills thanks to a recent Coles program. The school is one of 10 to be gifted a rowing machine as part of the Coles Start2Row Schools Program. In partnership with Rowing Australia, Coles not only donated the rowing machine but the students from Year 9 and 10 physical activity and sport studies had the opportunity to hear from Olympic rowing silver medalist Georgina Rowe. Ms Rowe told the Dubbo College Delroy Campus students about her difficult family life and what her day-to-day training regime looked like, including starting every day at 4.15am. The students asked questions around the injuries she had overcome, her qualifications as a registered nurse and about being an indoor record holder. The rowing machine will be part of the school's gym where it will help promote an active lifestyle, while allowing students to develop their skills. The college said it was very privileged to be part of the great Start2Row Schools Program.

