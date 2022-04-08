coronavirus,

Another 745 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Western NSW Local Health District. The figures from the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday are a drop from the previous reporting period when the health district recorded 922 new incidents of the virus. There are currently 1951 active cases of COVID in the Dubbo local government area. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Active cases are those that have been recorded in the last two weeks. The Orange LGA is just under that figure with 1976 active cases, while there are 1443 in the Bathurst LGA. The Mid-Western LGA, which includes Mudgee, has 1199 active cases. Since the pandemic began there have been more than 11,068 cases of the virus in the Dubbo LGA. NSW has recorded 20,396 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1435 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 44 in intensive care. COVID-19 testing is available at the Dubbo Showground between 8am and 4pm for anyone who has symptoms of the virus. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/10458f6f-d049-4f10-9932-022e3989387e.jpg/r11_259_4983_3068_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg