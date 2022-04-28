subscribers-only,

One of Australia's biggest music groups is preparing to head back to Dubbo for a brand new tour. Human Nature is set to play at Dubbo Regional Theatre on May 24, 25 and 26, and the band is more excited than ever to perform in Dubbo. Group member Phil Burton said Human Nature was eager to get back on the road after a tough two years for performers. "We got to Dubbo last year and we got to do some shows there," he said. "The demand for us to come back was fantastic and we can't wait." Like many musicians, Human Nature was forced to cancel its shows in 2021 due to COVID-19 and Mr Burton said the group were in the region when they were told they had to go back into isolation. "All four of us are really keen, we were having a great run last year which included Dubbo," he said. "It was only just after Dubbo we got shut down, we were in Orange actually so that was our last show then COVID hit. "By the time we hit the road on this one it's going to be about nine months between shows. "I think all four of us are really itching to get out there." Mr Burton admitted during the pandemic things were really tough for artists of all different mediums and he is confident Human Nature could return to the stage with a bang. READ ALSO: "It's been not fun to be honest, but I'm sure there are a lot of other people worse off and at the same time it's been really frustrating because this is what I do, it's my livelihood," he said. "Looking at the positive we get to go out there and make up all the dates we were planning while also adding a few more on this run." While they are one of the biggest music groups in the country, Human Nature is accustomed to touring capital cities and other major coastal areas. But now, the group is touring regional towns all over Australia, something which Mr Burton said was quite rare. "We haven't in the past, we've done regional tours in the past but not a lot of them," he said. "So this time around we planned, well the two tours I guess just not long after COVID had hit. "We realised things had been really shut down all over the country and so we thought to ourselves to get back out there, we have to get back out there properly, we can't just do another capital city tour. "People out there are starved of entertainment, they've been locked in their houses and everyone is going to want to get out there and amongst it. "That's why we decided it was about time to get out there and go regional again, I think it was such a good decision in retrospect because we've had the time of our lives in the van, driving from place to place." Tickets for Human Nature's three shows at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre are now on sale.

