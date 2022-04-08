Almost 30mm falls in Dubbo on Friday morning, more on the way

news, local-news,

Almost 30 millimetres of rain fell on Dubbo in the early hours of Friday and more is on the way. By 12pm on Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology had recorded 29.2mm of rain, on top of the 1.2mm from the day before. Across the same time period, Orange recorded 20mm, while there was barely anything in Bathurst. Across the past 15 years, the average rainfall for Dubbo in April is 30.2mm. There's usually three days of rain during the month. The rain on Thursday and Friday is the only precipitation to have hit Dubbo so far this month, but the BoM is expecting even more to fall. ALSO MAKING NEWS: On Saturday, Dubbo is forecast to have between 5mm and 15mm of rain. It'll most likely fall in the morning and afternoon, according to the BoM. Only up to two millimetres is expected on Sunday. Monday will likely be sunny again, however the cloud cover will start rolling in on Tuesday before a 50 per cent chance of rain on the Wednesday. The rain is expected to be heavier in other parts of the state. The BoM has issued flood warnings for minor to major flooding in the Hawkesbury-Nepean and Georges rivers, as well as for the Sydney area with major flooding possible for Menangle, Liverpool and Milperra. The organisation said heavy rainfall continued to impact southern and central NSW coast and adjacent ranges including the South Coast, Illawarra, Metropolitan and southern Hunter districts. At the end of March, the BoM said La Nia events would continue to increase the likelihood of tropical cyclones within the Australian region, as well as increasing the chances of above average rainfall across large parts of eastern Australia during autumn. Rainfall across northern Australia during its wet season, October to April, has increased since the late 1990s, the BoM states. The organisation says in recent decades there has been a trend towards a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity short duration rainfall events, especially across the northern parts of the country.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wF2AsUhhR8g62Py4v8BYyb/3ce6137d-1e87-4813-87dc-cec7a371cc60.jpg/r2_282_3837_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg