Govt releases $100m to fund long-term drought resilience projects

news, local-news,

THE government has released $100 million for drought resilience projects, including long-term trials of new farming practices and a climate information platform for farmers. The seven projects, most of which will go for six years, are funded by the $5-billion Future Drought Fund, which releases $100 million a year for drought resilience. The potential of new drought resilient practices will be tested in $40m long-term trials, to give farmers the confidence and information to apply the practices on their property, while $14.3m will be used to fund projects that help farmers take up practices that support drought resilience. ALSO MAKING NEWS: A $7 million Climate Services for Agriculture platform will be developed to make climate information more useful and allow farmers to understand how the changing climate may impact their farm. Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said Australia's farmers were facing the reality of more frequent and severe droughts, and the programs were recommended by an independent committee of experts. "The measures in this budget continue a strong focus on innovation and supporting the development and uptake of drought resilient farming practices and technologies," Mr Littleproud said. Five collaborative projects, spanning the eight Drought Resilience and Adoption and Innovation Hubs, will be funded with a $4m investment. The projects include enhancing the drought resilience of wine grape, almond and citrus growers, using digital tools for real-time information on canopy development and soil moisture, and how new technology and practices can improve the grazing management, pasture regeneration and water efficiency of rangeland farmers. "No-one better understands the impact of drought than the local industries and communities with lived experience," Mr Littleproud said. "This funding will support researchers, farmers and rural communities from hub regions to work together and address common goals as they build local and national drought resilience."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37sRjZccYfaNxXbGxARzun2/e9fdd4ad-42f4-45fa-8b92-64d99fe3ce59.jpg/r0_44_4896_2810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg