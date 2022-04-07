HATS off to this year's racing season, with fashion pundits predicting headgear will be the latest in form and function trackside. That's because inclement weather is tipped to continue well into autumn. While the weather cools, race season hats for 2022 include anything from tweed, bretons, bucket hats and even the odd Akubra, possibly tweaked with a feather. The racing carnival is a major fashion event for towns and regional cities across Australia, so it's important to have fun and allow your personality to shine through, while maintaining sophistication. For men, you can't go past a well-tailored suit for sauve elegance. While comfort and style are important, fellas should dress in lighter tones with flowing suit fabrics, such as linen. Ditch the baseball cap for a derby or fedora. If it looks like a chill wind will blow, opt for a classic pump for your feet. For the ladies, this autumn's racing fashion is all about feminine, floral looks, with low-key accessories and minimalistic headwear that doesn't compete with the dress. Go cheeky with a boater, cartwheel hats will shade the face from the sun and for that retro 1950s look, try a half-hat, a la Audrey Hepburn. Autumn blows hot and cold, so think long sleeves that can be rolled up if the sun makes an appearance, as well as something to cover the shoulders if rainclouds appear. Consider a dress in a light sheer lace or soft cotton so you can keep a sleeve on your outfit without it being too hot. Ditch the tights and wear a mule-style shoe with an open back. Nothing's worse than being dressed to impress, only to be let down by aching feet. Remember, you will probably spend much time standing on the race day, so opt for shoes with low heels, espadrilles, fashion boot or smart sandal. Accessorise with a small clutch, either in the same colour as your outfit or use it to add a pop of colour to your outfit. Tonal dressing with nuances of the same colour is the look to aim for. Don't show too much skin, avoid strapless dresses and keep the shorts for the beach. Above all, don't forget to back a winner.

HOLD ON TO YOUR HATS: Headgear for the 2022 racing season is as varied as the weather is expected to be, from bretons to bucket hats. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK.

CLASSY: Shades of blue, burgundy, and pink as well as strong neutrals are all colours to be seen in at this year's autumn racing carnovals.

