news, local-news,

Women seeking to get back into their careers in agriculture-based industries, such as wool and dairy, after having children have doors open wide for them. In collaboration with the National Careers Institute, Australian Wool Innovation, Dairy Australia and University of New England, the Rural Woman Cooperative Limited has been given a leg-up to run career connecting programs for women across the region. They can expand their career search with assistance from the cooperative on how they can grow their agri-focused family business or develop and implement ideas on a start-up micro enterprise helped by accessible technology. "This is great news for women who might be looking to get back into the workforce to revamp their career or upskill and reskill for their dream job," Parkes MP Mark Coulton said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Coulton announced that the federal government has funded the cooperative with $348,740 to facilitate the program so that local women can "fill the plethora of roles currently available in agriculture." "This project will help tap into this need and boost female participation in the industry...helping women at all career stages to make better connections and succeed in their chosen career." Re-entering the workforce after having children and juggling work-life balance while living in remote areas are challenges for women, Cooperative chairperson Rebel Black, a business owner in Lightning Ridge, said. "This project focuses on nurturing the talent pool that rural women represent and ensuring the ag sector is on their list of possible career moves. Providing career pathways, income potential and fulfilling roles has many economic, social and emotional wellbeing outcomes important for rural women and their families and communities rely on to thrive." Only 32 per cent of agriculture workers are women, according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/dde7bc73-dc77-4f4f-a52f-777da1b0fb0e.jpg/r0_733_3024_2442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg