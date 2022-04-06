sport, local-sport,

A strong contingent of young Dubbo athletes will put their skills to the test and attempt to prove the west is the best at this year's Academy Games. Commencing on Friday and running over three days at Wagga Wagga, the Academy Games plays host to more than 1,000 of New South Wales' finest young athletes. Across the seven sports which will be contested, 21 Dubbo athletes will be in action representing the Western Region Academy of Sport (WRAS), with another three to act as squad staff. The game will bring together athletes, families, staff and supporters from all 11 regional academies across the state and it will be a bumper few days at Wagga as the South Sports Academy (SSA) is also celebrating its 30th year in 2022. READ ALSO: - Coady prepared to take on some of Australia's best in his biggest challenge yet - 'You miss that responsibility and discipline': Jenkins embracing the work in CYMS return - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership More than 1300 regional athletes will take part in basketball, cycling, golf, hockey, netball, triathlon and indoor volleyball. The carnival will also act as an important identification and development opportunity for many sports. There will be 117 WRAS athletes and coaches in attendance and they will be in action in the basketball, cycling, golf, hockey, netball and triathlon. Flying the flag for Dubbo in the basketball will be Callum Brown, Sam Bynon-Hargreaves, Archie Dickson, Jazzy Gordon, Austin Hunt, Tully Pickering, Clancy Toshack, and Cohen Weir in the under 14s while Hamish Larsen, Kiara McKeown, Tayla Mongan, Millie Sutcliffe, Tilly Wilson and Emily Winterton will be part of the under 16s and Claire Bynon and Molly Croft are part of the coaching staff. Molly Brown, Oliver Brown, Angus Coddington, Kane MacFarlane are the Dubbo athletes taking part in the hockey while netballers Georgia Faichney, Emeline McCullough and Edwina Tink will also be part of the action alongside netball coach Linda Macleod. "Our athletes and coaches are really looking forward to the weekend in Wagga Wagga as the Games are a great way for the Regional Academies to connect and celebrate the talent across the state," Sports Program Manager for the Western Region Academy of Sport, Caitlin Knox, said. "All athletes are excited by the challenge to showcase their abilities and test themselves against the strongest athletes from across NSW."

