subscribers-only, drive-in, dubbo, westview

Residents from near and far went along to the Westview Drive-In on April 2 to watch a final movie and say goodbye to the iconic site. A sale announced in March that was going to give a new home to the drive-in screen and equipment was confirmed as falling through on April 4.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/255e1952-bab7-44ba-a402-59da144c96ce.jpg/r0_174_3600_2208_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg