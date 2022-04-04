coronavirus,

There was more than 500 new cases in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) to 4pm on April 3. From the PCR tests, there were 125 cases, while there were 402 from rapid antigen tests (RATs), for a total of 527 across the district. There was 15,572 new cases recorded across the entirety of NSW, with six lives lost. There is currently 1418 people in hospitals across NSW, while there is 56 people in ICU. Across the past four weeks, the Dubbo local government area (LGA) has recorded 1504 cases. In the same time there has been 1669 active cases in the Orange LGA and 1298 in the Bathurst LGA. Elsewhere in the western area LGAs, there has been 436 cases in Parkes, 123 in Mid-Western (Mudgee), 184 in Forbes, 94 in Narromine, 33 in Warren and 23 in Gilgandra.

