It's not too often coaches from opposing sides sing from the same hymn sheet after an NRL match but that was the case on Saturday after Manly star Daly Cherry-Evans produced a Mudgee masterclass. The halfback's kicking game was sensational in the 25-6 win over Canberra, one that was recorded in front 6972 spectators at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium. Cherry-Evans' performance - which included a 40-20, two forced drop-outs, field goal and a rare 20-40 - drew a huge amount of praise from Manly mentor Des Hasler and beaten coach Ricky Stuart. "I thought his kicking game today (Saturday) was exceptional," Hasler said. "It certainly got us back into the game in parts, took pressure off us at times. "I think we got a try off it and a couple of repeat sets. It was a great kicking game." READ ALSO: - Scrappy Raiders beaten by Dragons as western's new era kicks off - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Halves contest huge for Bulldogs in NRL clash with Storm Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said a lot of the credit should be given to Manly legend Bob Fulton, who died in May, for signing Cherry-Evans on a 10-year mega deal. Cherry-Evans was set to join the Gold Coast Titans when the Sea Eagles lured him into a backflip. "It was [a masterclass]. And if I'm the Manly boss, Sean Penn, I'd be going down there and putting a fresh bunch of flowers on Bob Fulton's grave every day," Stuart said. "It's the smartest play that club's ever made is pinching him back off the Titans and offering him $1 million for 10 years. "Everybody bagged Bozo for it - it was a masterstroke." Saturday marked the second successive year the Sea Eagles have played a home match at Mudgee and it produced some eerily similar circumstances. Last season, Manly started the NRL season somewhat slowly but a grinding 13-12 win followed by a commanding victory over the Gold Coast at Glen Willow sparked their season into life. This year, the Sea Eagles were below their best in the opening two rounds of the season but a gutsy 13-12 win over the Bulldogs was followed by Saturday's rampant performance against the Raiders. "It's bizarre," Cherry-Evans said of the recent history. "But our momentum isn't going to just happen. You've got to create it every week. "We're improving every week but we're not where we need to be, like Des said." For Canberra, the country tour continues next week when they host the Melbourne Storm at Wagga while on May 22 they will travel to Dubbo for a round 11 meeting with the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Apex Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/363e73d7-e526-4d21-8789-ad1b1a3117da.JPG/r0_789_3957_3025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg