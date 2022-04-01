news, local-news,

Narromine Shire Council will be in the running to to see if it has the best tap water in Australia. The council will enter to see if they have the best drop in the 2022 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water in Australia competition, which will kick off in Tamworth on April 5. Water authorities from various regional and metropolitan areas will participate in state heats across 2022 where samples will be judged on qualities like colour, clarity, odour and mouthfeel during blind taste tests. READ ALSO: The top drop from each state will then battle it out for the top prize in NSW, where last year's national champion - the Casino Water Treatment Plant - comes from. The winner will go on to represent Australia at the annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition in West Virginia, USA. Water Industry Operators Association of Australia managing director George Wall said the competition aims to showcase local communities that are helping shape and secure Australia's water future. "The competition will recognise and acknowledge the individuals and organisations that are stepping up, some in very trying circumstances, to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/35450c50-7f62-4980-9647-29979d6ca54a.jpg/r2_0_885_499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg