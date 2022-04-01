news, local-news, news, Meta, Facebook, Dubbo, Buy from the Bush, Gin Gin Garden Club, The Exchange

Small business owners with big plans for success have come together at Dubbo to get equipped with digital skills and bounce ideas with a growing network. A full house of about 70 people attended the Boost with Facebook seminar on Thursday, gaining access to some of the latest insights and hearing inspiring stories from regional creatives. The event, held at The Exchange, was a partnership between Buy From The Bush (BFTB) and Meta - formerly known as Facebook - and was part of NSW Small Business Month. Business founders Emma Barrett of Emmanate Creative, Claire Austin of Gin Gin Garden Club and Laura Hall of PHYLLi Designs shared their inspiration and insights during a question and answer session led by BFTB founder Grace Brennan. Attendees also had the opportunity to take part in a "speed dating creatives" session. Mrs Brennan said the seminar was at capacity and had a huge waiting list. Creatives and small business owners had travelled from Molong and Orange and Narrabri, the Hunter, and all over the place to attend, she said. "Which is kind of a surprise, it's lovely to have them all in one place," she said. Mrs Brennan hoped the entrepreneurs would gain some valuable takeaways from the day, which included best practice-education from Meta community trainers about a range of topics. "It's sometimes just about nuts and bolts on Facebook and Instagram," she said. "How to use Facebook Shops, how to launch ad campaigns, some of those more, the way social media can complement e-commerce and often if you have an online website, Facebook and Instagram provide incredible channels to market. "So it's how they can complement each other, how they can build up their digital profile. "But also for me it's just about getting all these people in one room and having them network, share experiences. "We had a speed dating session with creatives, which was really just about brainstorming and bouncing ideas off one another, and tapping into some creative expertise, which you don't always have as a sole founder in the middle of nowhere. "So I hope they're inspired and also know how to drive these incredible valuable digital tools like Facebook and Instagram." Mrs Austin shared with the gathering her journey since launching her venture near Trangie amid severe drought in 2019. "I hope they got an insight into what it's like to have a start-up, and some of the challenges, but also some of the opportunities that things like Buy From The Bush present as well," she said. A recently-released report has found Buy From The Bush fosters the growth of female-led business which diversifies regional economies. Mrs Austin anticipates the trend of women pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams will continue. "I think so, and I think the connections Buy From The Bush create between the rural communities and the city audience, I think that makes a huge difference and is a massive channel for us to get our information out as well, and products out there," she said.

