Macquarie United heads into the 2022 Western Premier League season with "a clean slate". After finishing as minor premiers and playing in the grand final in 2020, last year was a frustrating one for Macquarie United as injuries and inconsistency meant they were out of the finals race well before the end of the season. But with a new coach in Rhys Osborne, a vastly changed squad, and a reaffirmed focus on youth there's plenty of excitement around the club. "It's basically a clean slate for me because we've lost so many players from last year and the year before so that core group we had is basically gone," Osborne said ahead of Saturday's round one meeting with Orana Spurs. "I'm confident we'll surprise a lot of people and we'll be pushing for finals, for sure. That's the goal, if not better." READ ALSO: - 'What wins you the Western Premier League is culture': Unity is driving Spurs - Expectations don't change as Bulls aim to maintain success - Bigger and better: Your guide to the 2022 Western Premier League season After the 2020 campaign, leading goal-scorer Jesse Spang and rising star Will Grant departed and left a real hole in the side. There's again been an exodus during the most recent off-season with Connor Crain, Justin Pickering, Marty Jeffrey, Cameron Kopp, and Aedan Todhunter having all made the move away. On top of that, Osborne isn't expected to feature on the field as regularly while Glen Schein and Will Hodges could focus more on the local Dubbo competition. "The character of the group is really good. Everyone is saying we're in it to win every game and they're taking to the field with that mindset," Osborne added. "We've got to be realistic that this group has only played one or two games together so the start of the year might be a bit slow as we build into it." With so many changes and so much inexperience in the side, the key players who have been a part of the side for some years will take on an even more important role in 2022. Brad Matiuscenko will captain Macquarie United this season and goalkeeper Bryce Deaton will be vice-captain while Justin Sutton is another who provides plenty of experience. On top of that, Will Skinner and Brooklyn Crain are back and while they are still younger members of the squad they have been part of the WPL side for the past two seasons. "Myself and Cameron (Kopp) were captain and vice-captain previously but then he was out injured all last year," Osborne said. "So it's those two (Matiuscenko and Deaton) and Justin Sutton who you're looking at as leaders on the pitch. They're the older lads who've played a lot of senior football and a decent level too. You're definitely looking at them to step up and lead." Macquarie United heads into Saturday's first round with one competitive match under its belt already. Osborne's side scored a 4-3 win over the Rouse Hill Rams in the Australia Cup last month and they're set to take on the mighty Wollongong Olympic in the next round. "That younger group, they've got the belief they can match at the senior level and getting them up to speed and in that mindset was going to be the biggest battle," Osborne said. In terms of round one, Osborne said a derby clash with an Orana Spurs side was top of the table when last season was abandoned due to COVID as "a baptism of fire" for his young side. Kick-off is 6pm at Hans Claven Oval on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

