Active COVID cases up in Dubbo and Orange, down in Bathurst

ACTIVE COVID cases in the Dubbo Local Government Area (LGA) rose by 85 in the latest reporting period. Active cases in Orange also rose, by 50, while there was a drop of 20 cases in Orange. Dubbo LGA went from 1531 active cases to 1616 in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday while Orange rose to 2529 and Bathurst dropped to 1649. Western NSW Local Health District had 865 new cases in the latest 24-hour reporting period - 328 positive PCR tests and 537 positive RATs. NSW recorded 22,107 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday. There are 1326 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 39 of whom are in ICU. Of the new cases, 13,309 came from positive RATs and 8798 came from PCR testing. There were 1,326 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the state, with 39 of those in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 96 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 59.9 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 49.4 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

