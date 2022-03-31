news, local-news,

A police officer who helped lead the search for Dubbo's most wanted murderer has been named the top cop for regional NSW. NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb announced the broad shake-up on Thursday morning, in which she named newly-minted Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell as the commander of NSW Regional Field Operations. Mr Thurtell takes over the role - in which he will oversee policing throughout regional NSW - after predecessor Mick Willing was reportedly told in February that his services were no longer required. The new Deputy Commissioner for Regional NSW began his policing career in Sydney in 1985 and worked his way up the ranks, through several commands and departments. READ ALSO: He was commander of Mid North Coast Police District when wanted murderer Malcolm Naden was caught in 2012 and was awarded a Commissioner's Commendation for Service for his role in co-leading the operation. As Assistant Commissioner in 2020, he established and ran the NSW Police COVID-19 quarantine operation for returning international travellers. Also among the promotions announced on Thursday, Superintendent Rashelle Conroy was awarded the rank of Assistant Commissioner - she will be in charge of the Forensic Evidence and Technical Services Command. Superintendent Brett McFadden was awarded the rank of Assistant Commissioner and will be in charge of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command. Assistant Commissioner Paul Pisanos was also promoted to Deputy Commissioner in charge of corporate services. The new appointments will take effect from April 3. Commissioner Webb believes the appointments would strengthen, reinvigorate, and lead change across NSW Police. "These four very experienced and well-respected officers bring with them over 130 years of combined service, knowledge and expertise - which will be invaluable to the organisation and community of NSW," she said. "The past few years have brought unprecedented change across the world and, in turn, our country and community. "We continue to adapt to the changing needs of the public - focusing our efforts on building relationships and trust, encouraging accountability and prioritising victim care."

