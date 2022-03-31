sport, local-sport,

Manly has a proud record in country matches and flying winger Jason Saab says his side wants to maintain that at Mudgee on Saturday. The Sea Eagles will be back at Glen Willow this weekend for an NRL clash with the Canberra Raiders. Last season Manly produced a powerful performance at Mudgee, winning 36-0 in what was the first time they had kept a team scoreless away from their home ground. READ ALSO: - Bigger and better: Your guide to the 2022 Western Premier League season - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - CYMS hopes for more regional opportunities after scoring early bragging rights This season the Sea Eagles head to Mudgee off the back of a "scrappy" 13-12 victory over Canterbury, but Saab said it's done little to dent the motivation within the side. "The boys are focused on building on our last game. We want to put more points on, but more importantly, just do whatever we have to do to get the win," Saab said. "It'd be awesome to get another 36-nil win in Mudgee but I guess every year is different, you don't know what to expect, but we will do everything we can to put on a scoreboard like that. "Nothing is guaranteed in this game, you've got to work for it." The 21-year-old said with elite rugby league only on display two times a year in Mudgee - the Charity Shield and the Manly game - it's an opportunity not to be missed. "It's a good opportunity to engage with the community who can come and enjoy some footy," he said. Manly is currently 15th on the NRL ladder and Canberra is seventh. Kick-off is 5.30pm, Saturday. The curtain-raiser will be the Peter McDonald Premiership opening round clash between the Mudgee Dragons and Macquarie Raiders. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/d7729cd3-95a2-49e7-92da-64aa4e6f22bf.JPG/r1523_1253_5869_3708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg