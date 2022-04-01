news, local-news,

Labor's candidate for Parkes, 27-year-old Jack Ayoub of Coonabarabran, an Australian Workers Union official, described opposition leader Anthony Albanese's budget statement "a powerful, utterly Australian vision." After Mr Albanese's speech in parliament on Thursday night launching a $2.5 billion aged care plan to fix the industry based on the recommendations of the Royal Commission on Aged Care, the Daily Liberal asked Mr Ayoub to comment. "To be honest it made me a little emotional. It was a speech of vision, of hope. A speech filled with compassion and dignity," he said. "A pay rise for aged care workers, dedicated time to care [for the elderly], a registered nurse onsite 24/7. Dedicated commitments to defence, wages, health care, cost of living, and child care. A powerful vision." READ ALSO: - Spike in pest numbers sparks concern, calls for category D reform - Operation Spoiler targeting unauthorised drivers in Dubbo and Wellington - Black dog meets clippers: Seamus to shave for mental health funds Except for aged care, Mr Albanese did not specify dollar figures on the key policy areas Labor will take to the election but shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers plugged a second budget with real costings if Labor wins. On Tuesday, the Coalition's $8.6 billion spending in which 64-year-old Mark Coulton of the Nationals Party, who has held the seat of Parkes since 2007 with a healthy margin, has itemised the set of measures to provide economic growth and relief to soaring cost of living in his electorate. "It's a budget of insincerity. For each person across Parkes, can they see themselves reflected in this budget? I saw Mark's comments these cash handouts will help people pay for a new set of tyres," Mr Ayoub said. When the 46th parliament adjourned on Thursday after Mr Albanese's budget reply, the expectation was Mr Morrison would call an election between now and next week in time for mid-to-late May voting. If so, Mr Ayoub said he would "fight with vigour and force no matter who I come up against". Mr Ayoub has been campaigning hard for a change in leadership in a region thriving in agriculture and mining industries which are traditionally Coalition bulwarks. Its size is nearly half of NSW with 18 local governments in its borders to Queensland consisting of Broken Hill, the Darling Shire, Gunnedah, Bingara, Bourke, Brewarrina, Cobar, Dubbo-Orana, Lightning Ridge, Menindee, Moree, Narrabri, Narromine, Nyngan, Rankin Springs, Tibooburra, Walgett, Warialda, Warren and Wilcannia. "In the broad context of it, the people of Parkes, be it from Dubbo to Broken Hill, feel they have not been put on the political path...they really have [felt] disenchantment with politics," he said. Mr Ayoub however emphasized the Coalition's $420 and $250 tax breaks for low and middle income earners and 22.1 cents cut in fuel excise are acceptable budget structures that can be further addressed by making costs of child care, housing, energy and telecommunications affordable. "I understand those pressures and we need to acknowledge the possibility that cutting the excise maybe consumed by the price increases in what's happening in the world," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/2129be06-2d1b-40bc-ab71-d794aa584cdb.jpg/r673_648_3278_2120_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg