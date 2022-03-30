INDIE folk band Little Quirks are coming to Dubbo, fresh from the National Folk Festival. Little Quirks is a band of siblings and cousins from Central Coast who have been making high energy folk pop tunes since 2015. The band -- sisters Abbey and Mia and their cousin Jaymi -- are excited to be back touring, having been off the road for more than 18 months. Drummer Mia just completed her final year school exams. The Rain Is Coming tour began in Bulli in December and continues, with shows right across NSW. "We are over the moon to be getting back on the road," Abby said. "After a year of ups and downs, a whole lot of waiting and eating way too many cookies we are so excited to be playing these shows." Little Quirks are passionate about performing live, something they have sorely missed in recent times. They have developed a reputation for their live shows, building up a strong following with consistent touring and shows over the past seven years, playing music festivals and venues up and down the East Coast, sharing stages with artists such as The Teskey Brothers, The Preatures, Ruby Fields, Tim Rogers and Alex the Astronaut. Little Quirks will release a fourth EP this year, their first for ABC Music, featuring last year's folk/pop singles Florence's Town and Someone To Hold. Their 2018 single Crumbled has been a runaway favourite on Spotify, with more than three million streams and they have amassed a loyal following for their powerful and distinctive DIY videos on YouTube, including an impressive version of ABBA's "SOS". It all started when the girls came together with their parents, grandparents and assorted musical instruments to play and sing. Abbey (guitar), Mia (drums) and Jaymi (mandolin) first began performing together as a covers act busking at markets in 2015. "We grew up with so much music, so it was always bound to happen," Abbey Toole says. But when they uploaded a video of them performing Dreams by The Cranberries, interest in the band piqued. Little Quirks will perform at the Garden Hotel, Dubbo on Friday, April 22 from 7pm.

Indie girl band Little Quirks will be playing in Dubbo

Little Quirks will perform at the Garden Hotel, Dubbo on Friday, April 22 from 7pm. These Quirks have the nous and charm of the greats. Deft songwriting and performers of depth and levity Australian musician and actor Tim Rogers