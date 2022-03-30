news, local-news,

Ten-year-old ballet student London Yeomans has been named as a runner up at the Halliday Memorial Awards. The awards were developed to enable candidates to build confidence in performance situations, establish a pathway to prepare candidates for international competitions and to honour the contribution of Royal Academy of Dance members Joan and Monica Halliday. London made it through to the finals on Saturday, where she was named as the runner up in the grade three classical ballet. ALSO MAKING NEWS: London's RAD and ballet technique coach Lauren Hustler was among the Dubbo dancer's friends and family who watched the performance. Miss Hustler said she was ecstatic to hear London's name read out as the runner up. "This is a brilliant achievement and she performed with sincerity and mature artistry," Miss Hustler said. London, who has been learning ballet since she was three-years-old, is believed to be the first regional student to be named as the runner up at the Halliday Memorial Awards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/9a396cda-726a-43b2-aadc-5c6ada6682ec.jpg/r0_319_1868_1374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg