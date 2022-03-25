sport, local-sport,

In the lead-up to the 2021/22 cricket season there was a huge amount of uncertainty. The scourge of the COVID pandemic threatened to make play impossible and it forced the Dubbo District Cricket Association (DDCA) to delay the start of the season. But since games have begun fans around the region have again been treated to some of the best cricket in country NSW and now grand final day promises to be something special. Before we get into the match previews, there's some other pieces to touch on. The rain is the main threat to grand final day but the DDCA has a contingency plan in place and you can read all about that here. While you're enjoying the build-up to the decider, why not look back at the regular season and check out our RSL Whitney Cup team of the season. Do you agree with our selections? A number of Colts players featured in that team after what has been another season to remember for the powerhouse club. As well as playing in two grand finals this weekend, RSL Colts has already won the Club Championship for this season. Now, let's look at what awaits us this weekend. CYMS v RSL COLTS No. 1 Oval, 1pm For the second successive season, CYMS and RSL Colts meet in the decider. Last year it was Colts who reigned supreme but a young CYMS side loaded with match-winners is determined to gain revenge. CYMS PREVIEW: Patterson confident CYMS is capable of matching Colts' dynasty COLTS PREVIEW: Atlee ready to do his part as Colts look to go back-to-back Our coverage of the first grade match doesn't stop there, as we also got in touch with the four other captains in the competition and asked them for their thoughts on the grand final. While you can check out the full predictions below, it's fair to say they think it's going to be a close one. GRAND FINAL PREDICTIONS: Rival captains give their views on the RSL Whitney Cup decider COLTS v NARROMINE No. 2 Oval, 1pm Colts has been a powerhouse in all three grades for many years now and this season the club's second grade side finished with the minor premiership. On Saturday, Colts takes on a Narromine side which is playing its first season in the Dubbo competition. MATCH PREVIEW: Mateship can help Narromine finish debut season in perfect style NEWTOWN TIGERS v MACQUARIE WHITE No. 3 Oval, 1pm Newtown has real strength in depth and that has been on show again this season as both the Newtown Rhinos and Newtown Tigers made the third grade semi-finals. But while the Tigers fell, a Rhinos side filled with close friends who almost all hail from the subcontinent are in contention for a title win. Macquarie White stands in their way and that side is seeking redemption after two heavy losses to the Rhinos this season. MATCH PREVIEW: Decider chance is exciting but feeling connected means most for Rhinos Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/c08d5f08-4259-4481-929d-c72e6c7991ca.png/r0_1_1715_970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg