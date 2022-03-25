news, local-news,

Dubbo ballet student London Yeomans will be grand jete-ing into the Royal Academy of Dance Halliday Memorial Award finals this weekend. The awards were developed to enable candidates to build confidence in performance situations, establish a pathway to prepare candidates for international competitions and to honour the contribution of RAD members Joan and Monica Halliday. London will take part in the finals on Saturday. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The 10-year-old has been dancing for the past seven years. As a three-year-old she started ballet lessons on Hamilton Island and love it so much she has been dancing ever since. London now dances at Orana Dance Centre, with owner Zoey Sweeney, as well as with teachers Sharleen Roberts and Lauren Hustler. Ms Sweeny is full of praise for the young performer. "I have been teaching London for five years now and have enjoyed watching her grow into an amazing dancer with strong technique and stage presence," she said. "This is only the start for her dance career." London also studies grade four RAD ballet under Lauren Hustler, who is based in Sydney. Ms Hustler said she was "beyond proud" of London's achievements, especially making it into the finals of the Halliday Memorial awards. "London is a diligent student, I'm in awe of her resilience and commitment to her ballet," Ms Hustler said. There were more than 150 students who took part in the awards, all trying to make it to the finals. London has spent the past week learning a grade three ballet piece and a contemporary dance which she will perform at the Seymore Theatre in Sydney. She will be supported on the day by her friends, relatives and dance teacher.

