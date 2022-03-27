Health workers' strike action still likely, says union

news, local-news,

Extensive talks between two large health workers unions and NSW health officials are ongoing but not one of them are ruling out the planned across the board strike on Thursday, March 31. A spokesman for the NSW government and health minister's department confirmed on Friday that they were "engaged in extensive talks" and "remain hopeful of making progress" on negotiations with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association. On Friday, members of the western NSWNMA met in Orange to discuss the planned industrial action on Thursday which can potentially paralyse health services in the Central West and Dubbo regions, and across the state. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The NSWNMA, joined by the Australian Paramedics Association, are planning a 24-hour strike but emergency services and patients' welfare would not be jeopardised, the western NSW APA representative Scott Beaton told the Daily Liberal. Tracey Coyte, representative of the western NSWNMA said the planned strike "still stands" but the voting result of members across the district health area won't be known until Monday afternoon. Mr Beaton confirmed "negotiations with the APA is ongoing" but there is "no clear commitment" on the proposed salary increase over the 2.5 per cent offered for paramedics and 4.7 per cent being sought by the nurses and midwives, including other core demands by the two unions. "They [health officials] are engaging with us but they are not making the decisions. It will be up to the premier, the health minister and the treasurer, so nothing has changed," Mr Beaton said. NSW Health says it is thankful for the hard work staff have undertaken. "NSW Health acknowledges the health workforce has worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," a spokesman said. Since the start of the pandemic, the spokesman said, "NSW Health has engaged in forward planning with clinicians to ensure our hospitals have capacity to care for COVID-19 patients and meet workforce surges." The NSW government has also increased the health workforce between 2012 and 2021, with the nursing workforce and midwifery workforce increasing to 9,599 full-time staff, or 23 per cent, to current 51,794 fulltime staff across the state. An extra 5,000 more nurses and midwives will be recruited and funded by $2.8 billion.

