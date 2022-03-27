news, local-news,

Pharmacists are worried some people are skipping medications just to make the easy choice where their dollars are best spent amid rising cost of living. Weekly rent and mortgage aside, a litre of petrol has surged over $2, steak is $20 a tray, oranges cost $6 a kilo, a middy beer fluctuates at $3.50 to $5 at the pub but health concession card holders pay more at $6.80 for every prescription, while the rest of us get billed $42.50 when you get sick and it could go up soon. The medicines as basic necessity for nearly a million Australians, 31 per cent are middle income earners who are delaying medications to afford rent, fuel, food and other basic needs, a Pharmacy Guild research has found. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Guild national president Trent Twomey said research also showed a staggering 24 percent of non-concession card holders, or one in every 10, have not purchased their script over the last three years due to exorbitant cost some thinks beer is cheaper than medicines. For women aged 35 to 54, about 32 per cent find difficulties to afford medications, this spiraling cost of medications is a "damning situation" for most middle income households. These middle income families without concession cards are struggling in the last three years, those surveyed by the Guild revealed they had to forego spending on prescriptions. Dubbo retiree Gloria Wilde, 76, spends $36 a month on script for back pain, thyroid, cholesterol and high blood pressure but if she were to pay full price as others do, it would be "rather expensive." Mrs Wilde agrees medicines have become "pretty dear" for some and even her local pharmacist, Kaail Bohm at Delroy's Terry White is aware of the pinch on his customers' hip pockets. Mr Bohm runs one of the city's busy pharmacies and some unfortunately miss out on medications when out of pocket costs for multiple medications go way over the weekly budget. As an example, Mr Bohm said those diagnosed with diabetes on regular prescriptions often need three to four types of prescriptions for insulin and tablets to keep high-blood pressure at bay costing on average $27.20 a week but for non-concession holders its costs up to $150 a month. To save on bills, some customers are choosing which prescription they can go without. "We're pretty lucky in our area but unfortunately there are some people making these choices which medicine they'd miss taking for the week so I think we need to help those who are most vulnerable," he said. To keep the cost of medicines within reach of all Australians, Mr Bohm said, the government may need to cut the cost of medications through the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme.

