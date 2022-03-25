news, local-news,

The annual Tradies Breakfast will return on Saturday to help raise awareness and promote conversations around mental health. Organised by Pip Downey from Ingenia Gardens in conjunction with Mark Meredith, the fundraiser will raise money for LIVIN. Mr Meredith said the breakfast was extremely important for all of those involved especially after COVID-19 had affected so many people. "That's been so so tough, we haven't been able to promote and push that mental health aspect we like to do every year," he said. READ ALSO: "It's a time when a lot of 'Pez's' (Perry Meredith) mates can come and pay their respects, sit down and have a bacon and egg roll or sausage sandwich. "They may not have caught up since the last job site they were on or they could've caught up on the weekend." LIVIN is a non-profit mental health organisation which aims to empower people to speak up about their mental health. The fundraiser is set to be held at Ingenia Gardens with raffles and food on offering for the fundraiser which will begin at 7am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/33d0c755-bf59-4dc4-bf7c-854f170ad302.JPG/r8_219_4275_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg