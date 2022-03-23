news, local-news,

Best-selling author Nicole Alexander was in Dubbo this week for an author talk and book signing at the Macquarie Regional Library. Ms Alexander read from her latest novel The Last Station. The story of heritage, heartbreak and hope is set during the dying days of the riverboat trade along the Darling River. Each of Ms Alexander's books draws something from her family archives covering their time owning a homestead at Boomi from 1893 to 2020. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The next meet and greet at the Dubbo branch will be with local author Jacob Perry. While Mr Perry has written poetry and stories for his own pleasure for many years, The Aetherial Construct is his first novel. Join the author as he introduces The Aetherial Construct, a multiverse on the precipice where strange and compelling characters fight for themselves and their Gods as recreation threatens to destroy the multiverse with its new order. Mr Perry will be at the library on Wednesday, April 6 from 6.30pm. To book, go to the Macquarie Regional Library website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/47fb2ce6-9192-48e2-b679-a2a34a0fa552.jpg/r0_198_3600_2232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg