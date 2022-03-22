Health district records 4000 COVID-19 cases in four weeks

coronavirus,

More than 700 new cases of COVID have been identified in the Western NSW Local Health District. There were 743 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, 112 via PCR tests and 631 from rapid antigen tests. The Bathurst local government area still has the highest number of active cases in the region - that is, those that have been recorded in the past two weeks. The LGA has 1574 active cases. ALSO MAKING NEWS: It's followed by the Orange LGA on 1489 and Dubbo LGA on 996. Active cases are also high in the Lithgow LGA which has recorded 781 incidents of COVID in last two weeks, while the Mid-Western LGA is sitting on 466. In the last four weeks, the health district has recorded 3943 cases of the virus. NSW has recorded 20,960 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1177 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 41 in intensive care. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

