With only five per cent of Australian cotton going to China, a new world market has opened in the Asia-Pacific to take on this year's bumper 4.8 million bales, most of these produced pesticide-free and COVID-safe. Jointly announcing the significant development for Australia's cotton industry in Dubbo on Tuesday were agriculture minister David Littleproud and Parkes MP Mark Coulton, whose electorate in western NSW covers a wide area of cottonfields next to Northern Australia which has both recently attracted the interest of new importers. A $1.4 million grant has been extended to the Australian Cotton Shippers Association (ACSA) and Cotton Australia (CA) to assist them navigate new markets, particularly the cotton farmers in the western plains. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The newest export destinations that developed through existing Free Trade Agreement and bilateral agreements aside from Bangladesh include India, Vietnam and Pakistan which now account for over $1.9 billion worth of cotton exports while China only buys $101 million or 5 per cent of cotton export since the country drastically cut its imports from $1.1 billion in 2019 in retaliation to Australia's push to investigate China's role in the COVID-19 pandemic. "What we are doing is taking [the cotton industry] to the next level making sure we are promoting Cotton Australia around the world and bringing those markets into Australia to understand our production systems, understand our market and traceability particularly after COVID," Mr Littleproud said. "We are also making sure we are setting up the cotton industry to diversify into the future, and this is not a Canberra solution but an industry solution and diversification program developed by the industry not just for cotton but also for wine and grains. "This is significant investment for the challenges we face not just safeguarding us from China's worst action but also making sure we set up our markets for the future and able to diversify into new markets quickly." Mr Coulton said he has recently met with Bangladesh officials bringing them to the electorate to look at the cotton industry in the valleys. The western plains is home to some of the best cotton-growing regions in Australia. "The Bangladesh High Commission was in town last week and we talked about our cotton and its important that we spread the risks for our products," Mr Coulton said. "This [funding] announcement will go a long way to helping the cotton shippers do the work they need to do to open us up for the world market. "This will have flow-on effects for local cotton growers by helping to maximise the potential for exports and increasing the global profile of locally-produced cotton. "With water storages full, our cotton growers will be able to capitalise on what is expected to be a couple of bumper seasons coming up, " Mr Coulton said. Mr Littleproud said he has visited cotton producers who are eyeing the future that will elevate Australian cotton a fibre of choice for global manufacturers by diversifying their market and investing heavily on research and development which resulted in the cost-efficient production of pesticide-free cotton. "I was with cotton producers yesterday and for the first time in 15 years growing cotton they have not used pesticide and such is the R & D advancement in the industry which is a story of sustainability," Mr Littleproud said. "Its about an industry with world class production system and producing a product they can sell to the world." Biosecurity and COVID tracing systems to quickly eradicate a virus have also been developed to underpin Australia's response to pandemic such as COVID-19 which has affected agricultural productions and marketing the products for domestic and global markets. This year's total agriculture production, which included over $2 billion bumper cotton exports, is expected to reach over $80 billion, an "outstanding result" and "real return on investment" in the nation's agriculture industry," Mr Littleproud also announced. "For the first time in our nation's history we are going to get $80 billion worth of production an outstanding result considering the fires, flood and the mice and despite all that, our farmers kept on going paying the bills and has kept working when many others have been put under challenging situations," Mr Littleproud said.

