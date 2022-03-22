news, local-news,

Dubbo RSL Memorial Club has recently made a donation to a veteran-led support network after the recent floods devastated parts of the east coast. The RSL has decided to donate $20,000 to Disaster Relief Australia (DRA), a veteran-led relief non-profit organisation which uses the unique skills and experiences of the members. The background of some of the members includes military veterans and emergency service specialists, who help support community operations and respond to disasters either in Australia or overseas. The DRA gives veterans a chance to move outside of their military service and provides an opportunity to make positive links in communities across the world. In 2020-2021, the DRA had put in 27,274 volunteers hours and are keen to put in even more time during 2021-2022. Some of the projects the DRA has been involved in are Litres for the Land, Bushfire Recovery Projects and Flood Disaster Relief. READ ALSO: The Dubbo RSL said it was proud to assist through donations during tough times. The DRA is currently working on two objectives for the current flooding situation which is taking place on the east coast. Firstly, they are attempting to help provide disaster relief and resilience to help the safety and wellbeing of the communities and volunteers who have been involved in the floods. Secondly, the DRA is hoping to effectively communicate with communities which have been affected by disasters as well other stakeholders to take a smart approach to a project which will benefit the community. While the DRA is currently in Northern NSW, the organisation has also expressed they will conduct a relief and recovery operation to assist other communities which were affected by the recent floods including parts of Lismore Council and Richmond Valley Council. The DRA has also deployed volunteers to held clean-up activities, anti-mould operations, chainsaw operations, aerial damage assessments and clearing access to properties while providing assistance in areas where help is needed the most.

