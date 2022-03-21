sport, local-sport,

The Central Coast Mariners' love affair with Mudgee continued on Saturday after defeating the Macarthur Bulls in an A-League thriller. The Mariners ran out 4-2 winners in the latest visit to Glen Willow Stadium and coach Adam Montgomery couldn't have been more proud of his players. Montgomery's men dominated possession during the opening half and cult hero Jason Cummings tested the Bulls defence early in front of more than 3000 fans. READ ALSO: - Bowlers dominate lower grand finals matches in tricky conditions - Marvellous Madden scoops the pool after terrific 21s campaign - Slow start costly for Goannas as Platypi advance to decider Slick play from Jacob Farrell and then Cummings set up the first goal of the match, as Marcos Urena found the back of the net for the fourth time this season on 27 minutes. But for all the Mariners' strength they couldn't extend the advantage and they were punished right before the break when former English Premier League defender Adrian Mariappa leveled it up at 1-1. But the Mariners, despite missing a number of players, lifted in the second stanza and goals for Matt Hatch and Noah Smith put them in complete control. Cummings hadn't got on the scoresheet but he capped a fine individual display when he set-up Urena's second and his side's fourth. The Bulls struck late on via Lachlan Rose but it was only a consolation as the Mariners held on and moved up to eighth on the ladder. "A massive effort. Well deserved," Montgomery said of his side post-match. "I've got more belief in these young boys, they've got a lot of character." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/c271b23d-aa6b-4bd5-bf52-6f7ffddfd03b.JPG/r508_762_4719_3141_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg