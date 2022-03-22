news, local-news,

It wasn't the sound of thunder on Sunday morning, but rather 250 motorcycles hitting the highway to ride in solidarity for those shadowed by the 'black dog' of depression. As part of the national series of rides, the Dubbo '1 Dayer' saw riders take off from the Westview drive-in to help kick-start conversations about depression and suicide prevention. This year riders took the time to stop by the Narromine Car Club's charity Show n' Shine, before they continued on to the Rabbit Trap Hotel in Albert for lunch provided by Bruno Efoti and Tradies in Sight. Dubbo Ride Coordinator Wayne Amor said it was "rewarding" to see riders as far as the Far North Coast, Victoria and Canberra taking part in the day. He said loud engines roaring along the Mitchell Highway certainly draws in the attention needed to break down the stigmas associated with depression and suicide. READ ALSO: "I really do think we made an impression everywhere we went by the sound of it, and that's all you hope for," he said. According to the Black Dog Institute eight Australians take their lives every single day. The main aim of the annual ride, which visits different neighbouring towns each year, hopes to not only start meaningful conversations, but support communities who had battled through drought and COVID. This year the ride had the support of Lifeline, the Royal Flying Doctors Service, Rural Aid, NALAG and Standby Support for Suicide - a government organisation for anyone who has been bereaved or impacted by suicide at any stage in their life. Each around to show what support is available for people. The charity ride managed to raise $2100 from raffles and donations from businesses, which will go towards supporting the Black Dog Institute community education grants to help local groups establish mental health projects. "We're very happy with that, because we didn't go chasing a lot of raffle prizes this year," Mr Amor said. "We only probably asked one or two organisations or businesses for a bit of a help and they were very forthcoming with what we could use for prizes. "There was a lot of interest locally, especially out around the Rabbit Trap Hotel where we had a few locals making donations and even at the start we had the same thing, people just coming up giving $20 and $50 notes. "It's really rewarding to see such a great day and a safe event. That's a big thing especially when you're on bikes and people think they're really dangerous and they're not." If you, or someone you know needs help, contact:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/10108c0d-9bb8-4497-aa8f-88000bfe0092.JPG/r0_310_8256_4975_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg