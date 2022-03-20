news, local-news,

A man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the state's far west on Friday. Emergency services were called to the Barrier Highway - about 40 kilometres east of Wilcannia - following reports a motorcycle had crashed. Police were told the rider left the roadway while attempting to negotiate a bend, before he was thrown from the motorcycle. READ ALSO: The rider - a 62-year-old man - was taken to Wilcannia Hospital before he was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, in a critical condition. Officers attached to Barrier Police District established a crime scene and have begun an investigation. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue. Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/f6e6d5bd-43db-479e-abc1-82be886b26eb.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg