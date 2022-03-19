news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Westpac, St George

The Westpac Group's plans to bring two of its brands into one location is nearing completion. St George will soon share its existing Macquarie Street branch with Westpac. The plan to relocate Westpac, which had occupied the building on the corner of Macquarie and Church streets since 1919, was revealed 11 months ago. Delayed by the state's COVID-19 outbreak last year, the plan is now moving towards completion. "We are excited to welcome St George and Westpac customers to our newly-refurbished site in Dubbo this month, as scheduled," a Westpac Group spokesperson said. "This will provide a refreshed banking experience, with investment in technology and branch facilities, including two new ATMs. "Our customers can continue to access our full range of services from the teams they know at the co-located site." The group's plan was to roll out the two-bank branch model, already operating in Renmark, Darwin and Alice Springs, to Dubbo and seven other regional centres.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/73a658e5-c45e-492b-b8b7-52df6bc72219.jpg/r260_553_3351_2299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg