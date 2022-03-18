sport, local-sport,

Neither Narromine nor the Newtown Ducks were part of the RSL Pinnington Cup last season but now the two sides will face off for a chance in the competition's grand final. The two sides will meet at No.2 Oval on Saturday in the RSL Pinnington Cup preliminary final, with one team to book their place in the competition's grand final against RSL Colts on March 26. The majority of the Narromine side were part of Newtown's RSL Pinnington Cup team in 2020/21, who made it all the way to the grand final before being beaten by South Dubbo United. Also in their favour is the bulk of the side have played in Brewery Shield finals over the years and are no strangers to big games, which they showed in a tie last week against RSL Colts. READ ALSO: For the Ducks, they have been one of the surprise sides so far this season with Jack and Harry Kempston along with Dalton Medcalf all enjoying strong individual seasons. The Ducks have been impressive across the back end of the season so far and defeated their Newtown clubmates in the semi-final last week. For either side, it will be exciting to make the grand final in their first season in the competition. The two sides have met twice so far this season with Narromine winning both of those matches, with the last meeting between the sides coming in the final round match of the season. It was that win which boosted Narromine into the top two and forced the Ducks to playoff in an elimination final. Play starts at 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/270f4d6b-25f5-4dfe-9af9-c9e49d4dc6ac.JPG/r829_1142_4442_3183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg