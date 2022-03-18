news, local-news,

After losing his job, Dubbo's Jack Cresswell turned the loss into a creative idea which has led to him receiving national attention. Mr Cresswell was named one of the winners of the ABC Heywire 2022 Trailblazers program for his podcast 'Farms Advice'. The Trailblazers program is an opportunity for those aged between 18 to 28 who are delivering positive social change in regional areas which they would like to see nationally celebrated. "It's a pretty big thing, I'm learning about how big it is and what sort of reach it gets," Mr Cresswell said on receiving recognition for his podcast. "It's not just an overnight thing, it should be good." Mr Cresswell's podcast now has more than 90 episodes and he admitted it started in quite a strange way several years ago. "It actually started in London, I had been writing a blog since 2016 and I lost my job so I started it," he said. "I thought if I don't start now then I'll be a year behind if I wait until I get back to Australia." While also working in the agriculture sector himself, Mr Cresswell said the podcast was still going strong and he hoped he could continue to help give advice for years to come. "It's good, it's a fair bit of work," he said. READ ALSO: "It takes me about five hours for each episode, I set myself a target of one weekly episode as a challenge. But it also helps me keep some consistency, I had 10 listeners when I started and as they grow they know there is something there for them each week." Mr Cresswell knows he is not expert when it comes to farming but feels he is just doing his part to help share knowledge between farming generations. "It's just trying to plug the gap from farmer to farmer but also get new information out as quick as possible," he said. "If it's a technique or a piece of technology that can help a farmer, there's something different on each episode I'm not on one niche sector of Agriculture. There is 94 episodes and there is not too many very similar ones." Awaiting the 2022 Trailblazers now is a pretty packed schedule with Mr Cresswell and the others to speak in front of Parliament in a few months. "In the program it is looking pretty busy, we got down to Canberra in June for four days," he said. "I think we speak to Parliament for 15 minutes each about why our projects are important for our region. My region is a bit bigger than everyone else's because it's Australia-wide, wherever the farmers are." A total of 11 people were selected as Trailblazers for 2022, with the winners coming from all across Australia with differing platforms for social change.

