While the action on the track at this year's Wellington Boot will be fantastic, there is also plenty happening off the track. This includes live entertainment, merchandise tent, dining and takeaway food areas, full TAB facilities and a strong bookmakers' ring. Again this year, there will be two on-course automatic teller machines. "I've never seen the Wellington track looking better, which is a credit to our curator Myron Cooper," Wellington Race Club President Ian Darney said. "Major race meetings such as the Wellington Boot don't happen without the dedication and hard work of our Wellington Race Club committee and staff. "I would like to thank them for all their efforts, not just in the lead-up to the Boot, but throughout the year. "These events also don't happen without the wonderful support of our sponsors. "Wellington Race Club is fortunate to have more sponsors than ever before and every one of them is playing a vital role in supporting an industry which provides much-needed employment and generates considerable economic activity for Wellington and the region. "The Boot Carnival alone injects more than $1m into the local economy. "Many ... businesses have been long standing and extremely loyal supporters of Wellington Race Club for many years." De Bortoli's Wines Fashions on the Field is a key event at this year's carnival. There are several categories for this year's fashions. Weather is tipped to be hot, so contestants can wear summer, autumn or trans-seasonal attire. Hot tip: Wear some gold.

Wellington Race Club President Ian Darney says this year's Wellington Boot will be fantastic

CLEAR AHEAD: Live entertainment, merchandise tent, dining and takeaway food areas, full TAB facilities and a strong bookmakers' ring are just some of the activities on offer away from the racetrack. FLASHBACK: 2019 Fashions on the field. Dignity, poise and headwear is a must for contestants in this year's event, with big prizes on offer. TIP YOUR HAT: A previous gentleman of the carnival. Winners of this category must show a clever use of colour and textiles, as well as an air of dignity.

There are several categories for this year's fashions. Weather is tipped to be hot, so contestants can wear summer, autumn or trans-seasonal attire. Hot tip: Wear some gold.