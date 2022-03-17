The Wellington Boot Carnival has grown to such an extent it has become a bucket list event for many racegoers throughout Australia. People will travel from far and wide when the picturesque Wellington racecourse hosts the 42nd running of the $200,000 Wellington Boot on Sunday. The carnival, which carries prizemoney of almost $750,000 over two days, starts on Friday, March 25, highlighted by the $40,000 Over The Line Racing Iron Horse Challenge (2400m) and the $27,000 Glen Gallic Study Golden Spur. The Over The Line Racing Wellington Boot will be one of six feature races, including the $100,000 Keirle's Pharmacy Wellington Cup (1700m), on Sunday, March 27. It makes the Wellington Boot Carnival one the richest and most prestigious outside the metropolitan area. This year is the first time the carnival will be held on a Friday and Sunday. The racing carnival injects more than $1 million each year into the Wellington economy and the race club hopes the new format will bring even greater benefits for the town. Wellington Race Club secretary Dale Jones said tickets were selling fast, however, accommodation was almost sold out and he was hoping visiting racegoers would take advantage of other events over the weekend, including a Boot themed art exhibition, markets in Cameron Park and the traditional Wellington Boot Calcutta at the Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club on Saturday evening. "Last year, racegoers travelled from Far North Queensland, Victoria and South Australia and already a group of people from Victoria have contacted me to say they will be on course this year," Mr Jones said. As in previous years, the $750,000 Wellington Boot Carnival is more than just a race meeting, with plenty of activities off the track, including the De Bortoli's Wines Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, full TAB facilities and bookmakers, on-course Automatic Teller Machines and race day marquees. Be one of the first 100 people through the gate on the first day of the Wellington Boot Carnival this Friday and you will be a winner before the races even start. Those lucky first 100 racegoers will each receive a KFC meal deal voucher from KFC Wellington and Forbes as part of a sponsorship arrangement with Wellington Race Club. "KFC Wellington and Forbes is one of our two major sponsors for this year's $750,000 Wellington Boot Carnival and we are delighted to be partnering with them in this promotion," Wellington Race Club President Ian Darney said. The $50,000 KFC Wellington and Forbes Country Magic (1100m) and the $35,000 KFC Zinger (900m) will be two of six feature races on March 27, highlighted by the $200,000 Wellington Boot (1100m).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/c5cab0d1-6218-454f-b9d1-0a3636c6586a.jpg/r2_87_958_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Over The Line Racing Wellington Boot is one of six feature races

AND THEY'RE AWAY: The Over The Line Racing Wellington Boot will be one of six feature races, including the $100,000 Keirle's Pharmacy Wellington Cup (1700m), on March 27. The Wellington Boot Carnival has grown to such an extent it has become a bucket list event for many racegoers throughout Australia. People will travel from far and wide when the picturesque Wellington racecourse hosts the 42nd running of the $200,000 Wellington Boot on Sunday. The carnival, which carries prizemoney of almost $750,000 over two days, starts on Friday, March 25, highlighted by the $40,000 Over The Line Racing Iron Horse Challenge (2400m) and the $27,000 Glen Gallic Study Golden Spur. The Over The Line Racing Wellington Boot will be one of six feature races, including the $100,000 Keirle's Pharmacy Wellington Cup (1700m), on Sunday, March 27. It makes the Wellington Boot Carnival one the richest and most prestigious outside the metropolitan area. This year is the first time the carnival will be held on a Friday and Sunday. The racing carnival injects more than $1 million each year into the Wellington economy and the race club hopes the new format will bring even greater benefits for the town. Wellington Race Club secretary Dale Jones said tickets were selling fast, however, accommodation was almost sold out and he was hoping visiting racegoers would take advantage of other events over the weekend, including a Boot themed art exhibition, markets in Cameron Park and the traditional Wellington Boot Calcutta at the Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club on Saturday evening. "Last year, racegoers travelled from Far North Queensland, Victoria and South Australia and already a group of people from Victoria have contacted me to say they will be on course this year," Mr Jones said. As in previous years, the $750,000 Wellington Boot Carnival is more than just a race meeting, with plenty of activities off the track, including the De Bortoli's Wines Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, full TAB facilities and bookmakers, on-course Automatic Teller Machines and race day marquees. Be one of the first 100 people through the gate on the first day of the Wellington Boot Carnival this Friday and you will be a winner before the races even start. Those lucky first 100 racegoers will each receive a KFC meal deal voucher from KFC Wellington and Forbes as part of a sponsorship arrangement with Wellington Race Club. "KFC Wellington and Forbes is one of our two major sponsors for this year's $750,000 Wellington Boot Carnival and we are delighted to be partnering with them in this promotion," Wellington Race Club President Ian Darney said. The $50,000 KFC Wellington and Forbes Country Magic (1100m) and the $35,000 KFC Zinger (900m) will be two of six feature races on March 27, highlighted by the $200,000 Wellington Boot (1100m). SHARE