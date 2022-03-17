If you or a family member are finding some of life's daily tasks a little more difficult to manage than usual, then it might be time to consider moving to a place where there is support and companionship on hand at all times. Orana Gardens is a residential aged care facility on Windsor Parade, east Dubbo with 125 beds (including respite and dementia specific). "Whether for you or your loved one, our residential aged care homes provide quality care and support, stimulating activities, continued community involvement and top class facilities," spokeswoman Jennifer Ferguson said. "At Orana Gardens we encourage and facilitate an environment of respect and dignity for our residents, staff, volunteers and all those associated with the organisation. "We work towards providing 'seamless' transitions for our residents throughout each phase of their stay with us. "Our goal is to provide services for each individual to promote optimum quality of life." Orana Gardens was established in 1989 as a charitable, not-for-profit organisation with a vision of providing full, high quality, aged care services for the Dubbo and surrounding communities. Its vision has been realised and evolution continues. "We provide a suite of high quality aged care options which we are constantly upgrading and expanding," Ms Ferguson said. Key milestones in the facility's evolution include: 1993 - Orana Gardens Lodge (40 bed hostel) and non-denominational chapel (funded by the RSL Sub Branch) was built and opened by NSW governor Rear Admiral Peter Sinclair. 2000 - A further eight units of stage eight retirement village were constructed. 2001 - A 22-seater modified bus was purchased with grant assistance from the Department of Veteran's Affairs and the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club. Dubbo RSL Aged Care Association became the new managers and approved providers of Kooringle Nursing Home in Tullamore. The federal government authorised the transfer of the existing 21 (high care) bed licences to Dubbo. 2005 - Opening of John Whittle House with 64 high care beds. 2017 - Full refurbishment of all aged care rooms, interior painting, landscaping began. 2018 - Solar panels were installed at Orana Gardens Country Club and special care unit (dementia specific area). Landscape was completed at Orana Gardens Estate and main entrances of the residential aged care areas. An updated bus was purchased for residents' outings. For more information, phone 6841 4100 to speak to Sarah, the facility's admission and engagement coordinator.

Orana Gardens provides aged care services for Dubbo and surrounding communities

